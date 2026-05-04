CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

This Mother’s Day, Tony & Valerie on Maxima have something BIG for you!
Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa at Straz Center on May 8th!
Win your way in and you’ll also qualify for our GRAND PRIZE for Mom, including:
✨ A $150 gift certificate to Grillsmith
💐 Flowers from Green Bench Flowers
It’s the perfect way to celebrate mamá — música, regalos, y mucho amor ❤️
👉 Listen to Tony & Valerie and win BIG… only on Maxima!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see a pair of tickets to see see Gilberto Santa Rosa at Straz Center on May 8th!
- What is the Grand Prize: A $150 gift certificate to Grillsmith & A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers
- Prize Value: $70
- Grand Prize Value: $230
- Who Is Providing the Prize: AEG Presents, Ocean Prime & Green Bench Flowers