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Listen To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden

Listen for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens From world-class roller coasters to incredible live entertainment and up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens has something…

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busch gardens

Listen for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens

From world-class roller coasters to incredible live entertainment and up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens has something for everyone. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or planning the perfect day out, this is your chance to experience it all for FREE.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: 4 pack of Busch Gardens Tickets
  • Prize Value: $675.04
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Garden
Busch Gardens Tampa
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