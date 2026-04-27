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Escucha para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a Gilberto Santa Rosa

¡Semana de sorteo de boletos 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! Escucha a Tony y Valerie a las 8 A.M. para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para…

smckenzie
Escucha para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a Gilberto Santa Rosa

¡Semana de sorteo de boletos 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! Escucha a Tony y Valerie a las 8 A.M. para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a Gilberto Santa Rosa en el Straz Center el 8 de mayo de 2026

El legendario Gilberto Santa Rosa, “El Caballero de la Salsa,” traerá una noche inolvidable de ritmo, romance y éxitos clásicos y tú podrías estar allí.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa on May 8, 2026
  • Prize Value: $60
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station
Gilberto Santarosa
smckenzieWriter
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