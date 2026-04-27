Escucha para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a Gilberto Santa Rosa

¡Semana de sorteo de boletos 5, 4, 3, 2, 1! Escucha a Tony y Valerie a las 8 A.M. para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a Gilberto Santa Rosa en el Straz Center el 8 de mayo de 2026
El legendario Gilberto Santa Rosa, “El Caballero de la Salsa,” traerá una noche inolvidable de ritmo, romance y éxitos clásicos y tú podrías estar allí.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa on May 8, 2026
- Prize Value: $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Station