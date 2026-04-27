Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a los Tampa Bay Rays

Los Tampa Bay Rays se enfrentan a los Toronto Blue Jays el 4 de mayo, y Tony y Valerie ofrecen tu oportunidad de ganar tu entrada. ¡Escucha toda la semana a las 7:00 AM para la señal para llamar!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 4, 26.
- Prize Value: $35
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Tampa Bay Rays