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Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un par de entradas para ver a los Tampa Bay Rays

Los Tampa Bay Rays se enfrentan a los Toronto Blue Jays el 4 de mayo, y Tony y Valerie ofrecen tu oportunidad de ganar tu entrada. ¡Escucha toda la semana…

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Rays

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Cristy Balderrama

Los Tampa Bay Rays se enfrentan a los Toronto Blue Jays el 4 de mayo, y Tony y Valerie ofrecen tu oportunidad de ganar tu entrada. ¡Escucha toda la semana a las 7:00 AM para la señal para llamar!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 4, 26.
  • Prize Value: $35
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays
smckenzieWriter
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