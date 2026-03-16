Listen Tony & Valerie For Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival

Tampa Bay's favorite Spring festival is back! Listen all week at 7:00 A.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's Food, Wine & Garden Festival.
A world of taste awaits at the annual Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food, Wine & Garden Festival with a delicious menu and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park's thrilling roller coaster collection. Guests can sip & savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats each weekend of the event.
Park guests can also experience live concert performances every weekend FREE with park admission.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/27/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/27/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival
- Prize Value: $675.04
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens