Listen For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To The Florida Aquarium

Win a Family 4-Pack to The Florida Aquarium.

The Florida Aquarium is making waves this spring break.

There’s something for everyone — from up-close animal encounters to special experiences like SeaTREK and the Wild Dolphin Cruise.

Enjoy extended hours, live music, and even more ways to explore the Aquarium during spring break.

Start planning your spring break adventure today at flaquarium.org.

🎟 Escucha a las 4:00 PM para tu oportunidad de ganar entradas.

Cuando escuches la señal al aire, ¡mantente atento y participa para ganar!

🌊 Animales marinos increíbles

🐠 Exhibiciones interactivas

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Diversión para toda la familia

☀️ La actividad perfecta para Spring Break

No te pierdas esta nueva clase de diversión durante Spring Break.

📻 Escucha 92.5 Máxima a las 4PM para tu oportunidad de ganar!

Contest Rules: