Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Grupo Frontera

Get ready for an unforgettable night of música regional! We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Grupo Frontera live at Yuengling Center on September 11, 2026.
Listen this week at 7 A.M and 4 P.M for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
Known for massive hits like “No Se Va,” Grupo Frontera has taken the Latin music world by storm with their signature blend of norteño and regional Mexican sounds. Now they’re bringing the party to Tampa — and you could be there!
Contest Details
- Artist: Grupo Frontera
- Venue: Yuengling Center
- Date: September 11, 2026
- Prize: Pair of tickets to the show
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the hottest bands in Latin music live in concert. Enter now for your chance to win! Find more about events here.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/9-3/13/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/9-3/13/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Grupo Frontera @ Yuengling Center 9.11.26
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation