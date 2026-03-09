Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Grupo Frontera

Get ready for an unforgettable night of música regional! We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Grupo Frontera live at Yuengling Center on September 11, 2026.

Listen this week at 7 A.M and 4 P.M for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Known for massive hits like “No Se Va,” Grupo Frontera has taken the Latin music world by storm with their signature blend of norteño and regional Mexican sounds. Now they’re bringing the party to Tampa — and you could be there!

Contest Details

Artist: Grupo Frontera

Grupo Frontera Venue: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Prize: Pair of tickets to the show

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the hottest bands in Latin music live in concert. Enter now for your chance to win! Find more about events here.

Contest Rules: