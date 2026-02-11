Enter To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens

Thank you for hanging out with 92.5 Maxima!
Get ready for thrills, chills, and nonstop adventure — because you could win tickets to Busch Gardens!
From world-class roller coasters and incredible live entertainment to up-close animal encounters and unforgettable family fun, Busch Gardens offers excitement for everyone.
👉 Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience one of Florida’s top theme park destinations.
Don’t miss your shot at heart-pounding rides, amazing attractions, and a full day of fun — enter today and let the adventure begin!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/11-12/30/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: Per Remote
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 per remote
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Busch Gardens
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens