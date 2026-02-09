PodcastConcursosEventos
smckenzie
Escucha a para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para el Mardi Gras de Busch Gardens

Big Easy, Grandes Emociones: El Mardi Gras en Busch Gardens Tampa Bay regresa con nuevos sabores cajún y 92.5 Maxima te da la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas.Experience the energy of Mardi Gras with lively street performances, colorful costumes, and a party atmosphere you won’t want to miss. From classic New Orleans eats like beignets and po’ boys to specialty cocktails and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone — plus all your favorite Busch Gardens rides and attractions.

Contest Rules:

Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens

How To Enter: Listen To Win

Dates Of Contest: 2/9-2/13/26

How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win

When The Winner Is Being Selected:2/9-2/13/26

How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)

Age Of Entrants: 18+

How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5

What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden's Mardi Gras

Prize Value: : $656.79

smckenzieWriter
