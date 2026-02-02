Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para el Mardi Gras de Busch Gardens

Big Easy, Grandes Emociones: El Mardi Gras en Busch Gardens Tampa Bay regresa con nuevos sabores cajún y 99.5 QYK te da la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas.
Experience the energy of Mardi Gras with lively street performances, colorful costumes, and a party atmosphere you won’t want to miss. From classic New Orleans eats like beignets and po’ boys to specialty cocktails and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone — plus all your favorite Busch Gardens rides and attractions.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/2-2/6/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden's Mardi Gras
- Prize Value: : $656.79
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens