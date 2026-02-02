PodcastConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win The Gold & Diamond Source Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card. Celebrate the season of…

smckenzie

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card.

Celebrate the season of LOVE! We’ve partnered with Gold & Diamond Source to give one lucky winner a $250 Gift Card a little something extra special for that special someone! Plus qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/11/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/11/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 12
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $$250
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Gold & Diamond Source

Gold And Diamond Source
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Gipsy Kings
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Gipsy Kingssmckenzie
Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para el Mardi Gras de Busch Gardens
ContestsEscucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para el Mardi Gras de Busch Gardenssmckenzie
TONY Y VALERIE TIENEN UN PAR DE BOLETOS PARA VER A ROSALÍA EN EL KIA CENTER
ContestsTONY Y VALERIE TIENEN UN PAR DE BOLETOS PARA VER A ROSALÍA EN EL KIA CENTERsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect