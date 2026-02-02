Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Gipsy Kings

The Gipsy Kings are coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on February 14th. Enter now for your chance to win the perfect date night in celebration of Valentines Day!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/6/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/6/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see the Gipsy Kings
- Prize Value: $72.46
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall
