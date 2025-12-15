TONY Y VALERIE TIENEN UN PAR DE BOLETOS PARA VER A ROSALÍA EN EL KIA CENTER

¡La superestrella internacional Rosalía llega al Kia Center el 8 de junio de 2026 con su esperadísimo LUX Tour, y ¡tienes la oportunidad de ganar tus boletos con nosotros!
Prepárate para una noche llena de energía, arte, flamenco futurista y todos los éxitos que han convertido a Rosalía en un fenómeno global.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/15-12/19/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/15-12/19/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Rosalia at Kia Center on June 8, 2026
- Prize Value: $59.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation