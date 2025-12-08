PodcastConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win The Gold & Diamond Source Holiday Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card. Celebrate the season of…

smckenzie

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card.

Celebrate the season of sparkle! We’ve partnered with Gold & Diamond Source to give one lucky winner a $250 Gift Card—perfect for checking off your holiday list or treating yourself to something extra special.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/9-12/16/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/16/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 12
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $$250
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Gold & Diamond Source
Gold And Diamond Source
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Tony & Valeri Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets For Busch Gardens Christmas Town
ContestsTony & Valeri Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets For Busch Gardens Christmas Townsmckenzie
Snacks for Santa ¡Participa para Ganar una Tarjeta de Regalo de Uber Eats de $200!
ContestsSnacks for Santa ¡Participa para Ganar una Tarjeta de Regalo de Uber Eats de $200!Elizabeth Urban
92.5 MÁXIMA TIENE TU ÚNICA MANERA DE ENTRAR A LA FIESTA con MANNY MANUEL
Contests92.5 MÁXIMA TIENE TU ÚNICA MANERA DE ENTRAR A LA FIESTA con MANNY MANUELsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect