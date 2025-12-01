PodcastConcursosEventos
Tony & Valeri Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets For Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Listen 7am and 9am to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden Christmas Town. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Christmas Town Sponsored by GEICO runs daily from November 14, 2025,…

Listen 7am and 9am to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden Christmas Town. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town Sponsored by GEICO runs daily from November 14, 2025, through January 5, 2026.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town Sponsored by GEICO offers festive fun for all ages, featuring rides on fan-favorite attractions, including the return of Kumba. Guests can enjoy beloved holiday experiences like Santa’s North Pole Experience, the Holly Jolly Express, and dazzling shows such as Christmas on Ice. Seasonal treats, exclusive shopping, and special photo ops make Christmas Town a cherished tradition for families and friends.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/1-12/12/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:12/1-12/12/25 (Monday-Friday only)
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's Christmas Town
  • Prize Value: $483.69
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens
