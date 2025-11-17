92.5 Maxima Has Your Tickets To See Christian Nodal

PodcastConcursosEventos
Christian Nodal is coming to the Benchmark International Arena on November 29, 2025 and Tony and Valerie have your tickets. Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 11/12-11/21/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/12-11/21/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Christian Nodal at Benchmark International Arena on 11/29/25
  • Prize Value: $85.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: CMN

