Enter To Win A Pair of Tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M

WiLD 94.1 wants to give you the chance to witness an electrifying atmosphere as two of college basketball's most prominent programs collide. Enter now for a change to win a pair of tickets.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 11/17-11/21/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/24/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida State Vs. Texas A&M
- Prize Value: : $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: FSU