92.5 MAXIMA QUIERE LLEVARTE A UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

¡Es la mejor época del año! Tenemos tu oportunidad de ganar entradas. Disfruta las Navidades en Universal Orlando Resort del 21 de
noviembre al 4 de enero. Universal celebrará las fiestas… en grande, con decoración navideña, espectáculos en vivo, y mucho más.

Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas

Podrías ganar un premio para [4] personas, que incluye:

  • 2-Parques 1-Días Parque-a-Parque admisión para los dos parques temáticos Universal Studios Florida y Universal Islands of Adventure
  • 1-Día Acceso al estacionamiento regular de Universal Orlando para un vehículo

CONTEST RULES:

  • How To Enter: Listen for the cue to call on 92.5 Maxima
  • When To Listen/Enter: 11/17/2025 to 11/21/2025
  • How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.
  • What Do You Win?
    • (4) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
    • 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
  • Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort

Official Contest Rules:

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.
Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia
TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Universal Orlando Resort
