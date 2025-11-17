92.5 MAXIMA QUIERE LLEVARTE A UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

¡Es la mejor época del año! Tenemos tu oportunidad de ganar entradas. Disfruta las Navidades en Universal Orlando Resort del 21 de
noviembre al 4 de enero. Universal celebrará las fiestas… en grande, con decoración navideña, espectáculos en vivo, y mucho más.
Escucha a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de 4 entradas
Podrías ganar un premio para [4] personas, que incluye:
- 2-Parques 1-Días Parque-a-Parque admisión para los dos parques temáticos Universal Studios Florida y Universal Islands of Adventure
- 1-Día Acceso al estacionamiento regular de Universal Orlando para un vehículo
CONTEST RULES:
- How To Enter: Listen for the cue to call on 92.5 Maxima
- When To Listen/Enter: 11/17/2025 to 11/21/2025
- How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.
- What Do You Win?
- (4) 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
- 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
- Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort
HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.
Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia
TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.