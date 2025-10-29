PodcastConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Gente de Zona

Gente de Zona is coming to Yuengling Center on November 8, 2025. Listen as Maxima is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see him. Contest…

smckenzie

Gente de Zona is coming to Yuengling Center on November 8, 2025. Listen as Maxima is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see him.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 10/20-11/20/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/20-11/20/25 (Monday-Friday only)
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 30
  • What The Prize Is: A pack of tickets to see Gante de Zona
  • Prize Value: $64.25
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Power Girls, LLC   

Gente De Zona
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Gipsy King
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Gipsy Kingsmckenzie
92.5 Maxima quiere darte la oportunidad de empaparte de magia con una visita a <br>Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon en Walt Disney World® Resort!
Contests92.5 Maxima quiere darte la oportunidad de empaparte de magia con una visita a
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon en Walt Disney World® Resort!smckenzie
92.5 Maxima La Caja de los $100,000
Contests92.5 Maxima La Caja de los $100,000smckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect