Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Gente de Zona

Gente de Zona is coming to Yuengling Center on November 8, 2025. Listen as Maxima is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see him.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 10/20-11/20/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 10/20-11/20/25 (Monday-Friday only)
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 30
- What The Prize Is: A pack of tickets to see Gante de Zona
- Prize Value: $64.25
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Power Girls, LLC