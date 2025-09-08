PodcastConcursosEventos
Tony y Valerie Has Your Tickets To See Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal is coming to the Benchmark International Arena on November 29, 2025 and Tony and Valerie have your tickets. Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 09/08-09/12/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 009/08-09/12/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Christian Nodal at Benchmark International Arena on 11/29/25
  • Prize Value: $85.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: CMN

