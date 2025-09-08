Tony y Valerie Has Your Tickets To See Christian Nodal
Christian Nodal is coming to the Benchmark International Arena on November 29, 2025 and Tony and Valerie have your tickets. Contest Rules:
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 09/08-09/12/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 009/08-09/12/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Christian Nodal at Benchmark International Arena on 11/29/25
- Prize Value: $85.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: CMN