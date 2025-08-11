Participa para Ganar Entradas para ver a Ednita Nazario
¿Quieres vivir una experiencia inolvidable con Ednita Nazario?
Participa para ganar los últimos boletos para su concierto y un meet & greet exclusivo.
Solo escribe tu información y lugar de trabajo a continuación, y podríamos sorprenderte ¡en tu trabajo esta semana con las entradas!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter online To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 08/11-8/14/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly selected through eligible entries
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/14/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Ednita Nazario at Hard Rock Tampa on August 17, 2025
- Prize Value: : $99.15
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa
