PodcastConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Participa para Ganar Entradas para ver a Ednita Nazario

¿Quieres vivir una experiencia inolvidable con Ednita Nazario? Participa para ganar los últimos boletos para su concierto y un meet & greet exclusivo. Solo escribe tu información y lugar de…

Jen Glorioso
ednita featured

¿Quieres vivir una experiencia inolvidable con Ednita Nazario?

Participa para ganar los últimos boletos para su concierto y un meet & greet exclusivo.

Solo escribe tu información y lugar de trabajo a continuación, y podríamos sorprenderte ¡en tu trabajo esta semana con las entradas!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter online To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 08/11-8/14/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly selected through eligible entries
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/14/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Ednita Nazario at Hard Rock Tampa on August 17, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $99.15
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa
ConcertContest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Escucha para ganar un par de boletos para ver a Ednita Nazario.
ContestsEscucha para ganar un par de boletos para ver a Ednita Nazario.smckenzie
Tony y Valerie tienen tu par de entradas para Astrotropical; Rawayana y Bomba Estéreo
ContestsTony y Valerie tienen tu par de entradas para Astrotropical; Rawayana y Bomba Estéreosmckenzie
Escucha para ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para Monster Jam
ContestsEscucha para ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para Monster Jamsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect