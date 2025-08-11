Escucha para ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para Monster Jam

Get ready, Tampa — the most action-packed motorsports experience on four wheels is roaring into Amalie Arena!

Monster Jam is bringing the heat with world-class athletes, jaw-dropping stunts, and the loudest, dirtiest, most thrilling show you'll ever witness. Whether you're 5 or 55, Monster Jam delivers non-stop excitement the whole family can enjoy. Don’t miss your chance to feel the rumble, smell the dirt, and experience the adrenaline up close!