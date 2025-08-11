Escucha para ganar un paquete de 4 entradas para Monster Jam

Tony y Valerie tienen tus boletos para Monster Jam en el Amalie Arena del 15 al 17 de agosto. ¡Escucha toda la semana para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete familiar de 4 boletos!
Get ready, Tampa — the most action-packed motorsports experience on four wheels is roaring into Amalie Arena!
Monster Jam is bringing the heat with world-class athletes, jaw-dropping stunts, and the loudest, dirtiest, most thrilling show you'll ever witness. Whether you're 5 or 55, Monster Jam delivers non-stop excitement the whole family can enjoy. Don’t miss your chance to feel the rumble, smell the dirt, and experience the adrenaline up close!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 8/4-8/8/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Monster Jam at Amalie Arena
- How Many Grand Prize Winners Are Being Selected: 15
- Prize Value: $178.60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Feld Entertainment