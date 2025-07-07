Escucha y gana un par de entradas para ver a Gabriel Iglesias

Tune into Neko at 5pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the one and only Gabriel Iglesias at Hard Rock Tampa on August 14th, 2025.
Comedy superstar Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is bringing the laughs to the Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa this August 2025! Known for his wild stories, spot-on impressions, and signature “Fluffy” charm, Gabriel delivers a high-energy night of nonstop fun that you won’t forget.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 7/7-7/11/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias on August 14th at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa