Tony y Valerie Has Your Tickets To Celebrate The St. Pete Pier 5th Anniversary

Keep the Independence Day spirit alive with electrifying water-show at the St. Pete Pier on July 5th!

Join us for a high-energy evening featuring a thrilling water ski performance, freestyle jet ski stunts, and an awe-inspiring flyboarder soaring above the bay. Celebrate summer and the red, white, and blue with family-friendly fun and spectacular waterfront action. The show kicks off at 4030 PM — don’t miss it!