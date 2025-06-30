PodcastConcursosEventos
Tony y Valerie Has Your Tickets To Celebrate The St. Pete Pier 5th Anniversary

Keep the Independence Day spirit alive with electrifying water-show at the St. Pete Pier on July 5th! Join us for a high-energy evening featuring a thrilling water ski performance, freestyle…

Keep the Independence Day spirit alive with electrifying water-show at the St. Pete Pier on July 5th!

Join us for a high-energy evening featuring a thrilling water ski performance, freestyle jet ski stunts, and an awe-inspiring flyboarder soaring above the bay. Celebrate summer and the red, white, and blue with family-friendly fun and spectacular waterfront action. The show kicks off at 4030 PM — don’t miss it!

Spa Beach Park & Pier 4pm to 10pm

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/30-7/3/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of VIP tickets to the St. Pete Pier July 4th Event
  • Prize Value: $300
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: St. Pete Pier
