92.5 Maxima QUIERE LLEVARTE A UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

Tenemos tu oportunidad de ganar entradas. Este verano, viaja al pasado en Universal Orlando Resort. Revive momentos clásicos de muchas de tus películas favoritas con un desfile de día ¡y también con un show nocturno! en fechas seleccionadas.
Para participar, sintonice del lunes 9 de junio al viernes 13 de junio, escuche a Tony y Valerie para tener la oportunidad de ganar un paquete de premios para 2 personas que incluye
Podrías ganar un premio para (2) personas, que incluye:
- 2-Parques 1-Día Parque-a-Parque admisión para los dos parques temáticos Universal Studios Florida y Universal Islands of Adventure
- 1-Día Acceso al estacionamiento regular de Universal Orlando para un vehículo
CONTEST RULES:
- How To Enter: Listen for the cue to call on 92.5 Maxima
- When To Listen/Enter: 06/09/2025 to 06/13/2025
- How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.
- What Do You Win?
- Two (2) tickets to receive admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks.
- Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
- Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort
- Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.
Jurassic Park and Jurassic World TM & © 2025 Universal Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.