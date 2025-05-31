La cancíon de los $1000 de Tony y Valerie
¡GANA $1000 todas las mañanas de los días laborables en 92.5 Maxima! Escuche todas las mañanas a las 7:00 con Tony y Valerie. Cuando escuche la cola para llamar, marque…
Escuche todas las mañanas a las 7:00 con Tony y Valerie.
Cuando escuche la cola para llamar, marque 866-932-9250
- How To Enter: Listen for cue to call
- Dates Of Contest: 06/02/2025-06/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win. Caller 9 at 866-9329250
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/02/2025-06/13/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 15
- What The Prize Is: $1,000
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Beasley Media Group
