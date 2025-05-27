Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Party With Jacob Forever

Jacob Forever is hosting a pool party on June 8th, 2025 and we got your way in. Listen to Tony & Valerie to win a pair of tickets!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/27-6/6/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/27-6/6/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to party with Jacob Forever on June 8, 2025
- Prize Value: : $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Maxima