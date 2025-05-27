ConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Party With Jacob Forever

Jacob Forever is hosting a pool party on June 8th, 2025 and we got your way in. Listen to Tony & Valerie to win a pair of tickets! Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Jacob Forever is hosting a pool party on June 8th, 2025 and we got your way in. Listen to Tony & Valerie to win a pair of tickets!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/27-6/6/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/27-6/6/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to party with Jacob Forever on June 8, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Maxima
FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Tony & Valerie To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden’s Wild Summer Nights
ContestsListen To Tony & Valerie To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden’s Wild Summer Nightssmckenzie
Escucha y Gana Un Par De Entradas Para ver a Victor Manuelle
ContestsEscucha y Gana Un Par De Entradas Para ver a Victor Manuellesmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect