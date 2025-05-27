ConcursosEventos
Listen To Tony & Valerie To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden’s Wild Summer Nights

Summer Nights are included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.For more information, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Summer Nights are included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.
For more information, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/27-5/30/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/27-5/30/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden's Wild Summer Nights
  • Prize Value: : $629.89
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
