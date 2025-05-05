ConcursosEventos
Escucha y Gana Un Par De Entradas Para ver a Victor Manuelle

Tony y Valerie tienen tus entradas para ver a Victor Manuelle en el Yuengling Center el 13 de junio de 2025

Tony y Valerie tienen tus entradas para ver a Victor Manuelle en el Yuengling Center el 13 de junio de 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/5-5/9/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/5-5/9/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Victor Manuelle at Yuengling Center on 6.13.2025
  • Prize Value: : $51
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Gold & Diamond Source
