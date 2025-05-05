ConcursosEventos
LISTEN LIVE

Brindemos por Mami! La experiencia más brutal del Día de las Madres

Listen to win a pair of tickets to see Lenier and qualify for the grand prize of a Diamond Necklace, $200 Gift Card from Katch Bistro at the Karol Hotel…

smckenzie

Listen to win a pair of tickets to see Lenier and qualify for the grand prize of a Diamond Necklace, $200 Gift Card from Katch Bistro at the Karol Hotel and a $50 Gift Card to Graze Craze

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/5-5/9/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/5-5/9/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • How Many Grand Prize WInner Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to Lenier at Hard Rock Tampa on May 11, 2025; Diamond Necklace; $200 Gift Card to Katch Bistro @ Karol Hotel and a $50 gift card to Graze Craze
  • Prize Value: : $1050
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Station, Karol Hotel, Graze Craze

FloridaTampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Escucha y Gana Un Par De Entradas Para ver a Victor Manuelle
ContestsEscucha y Gana Un Par De Entradas Para ver a Victor Manuellesmckenzie
wyuu cash 2025 featured
Contests¡92.5 Maxima Te Pagamos Tus Biles!Jen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect