Brindemos por Mami! La experiencia más brutal del Día de las Madres

Listen to win a pair of tickets to see Lenier and qualify for the grand prize of a Diamond Necklace, $200 Gift Card from Katch Bistro at the Karol Hotel and a $50 Gift Card to Graze Craze
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/5-5/9/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/5-5/9/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- How Many Grand Prize WInner Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of Tickets to Lenier at Hard Rock Tampa on May 11, 2025; Diamond Necklace; $200 Gift Card to Katch Bistro @ Karol Hotel and a $50 gift card to Graze Craze
- Prize Value: : $1050
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Station, Karol Hotel, Graze Craze