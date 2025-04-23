ConcursosEventos
92.5 Maxima Contest Rules Archive – Last 30 Days

Listen To Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoffs

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/22/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Panthers Game 2
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Amalie Arena

Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Sugar Sand Festival

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/21-4/25/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to the Sugar Sand Festival
  • Prize Value: $140
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Sugar Sand Fest

Jugar Que Tanto Sabes: Win Tickets To See Tampa Bay Rays Vs. Royals

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/21-4/25/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to Tampa Bay Rays
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Rays

Tony & Valerie Got Your Tickets To See Lenier at Hard Rock Tampa

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/11-4/18/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: TWO (2) tickets to see Lenier on May 11, 2025
  • Prize Value: $51.99
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock

Listen To Win Tickets To See Magic Juan at Hard Rock

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/14-4/16/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3
  • What The Prize Is: Four (4) Pack to see Magic Juan at Hard Rock on 4/17/25
  • Prize Value: $51.99
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock

Listen To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival & Concert Series

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/17/25-3/28/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/17/25-3/28/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: 4 Pack of tickets to Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series
  • Prize Value: $181.66
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Contest
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
