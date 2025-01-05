Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
The 2025 Golden Globes mark the kickoff to awards season. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony brought together the biggest names in film and television.
Heading into the ceremony, Emilia Pérez led the way in the film categories with 10 nominations. In the television world, The Bear received the most nominations with five.
So, who took home a Golden Globe this year? Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners.
(List will be updated as winners are announced and will be noted in bold.)
Film Nominations
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist (A24) – WINNER
A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
Conclave (Focus Features)
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
September 5 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora (Neon)
Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)
Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – WINNER
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
The Substance (Mubi)
Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films) – WINNER
Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)
Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)
The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Twisters (Universal Pictures)
Wicked (Universal Pictures) – WINNER
The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / France / India
Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France – WINNER
The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark
I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) – USA / Germany
Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) – WINNER
Kate Winslet (Lee)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance) – WINNER
Zendaya (Challengers)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Hugh Grant (Heretic)
Gabriel Labelle (Saturday Night)
Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
Glen Powell (Hit Man)
Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) – WINNER
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) – WINNER
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Peter Straughan (Conclave) – WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers) – WINNER
Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl; Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers; Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – WINNER
“Forbidden Road” – Better Man; Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot; Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille
Television Nominations
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX/Hulu) – WINNER
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO/Max) – WINNER
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) – WINNER
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Emma D’arcy (House of the Dragon)
Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Anna Sawai (Shogun) – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) – WINNER
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) – WINNER
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)
Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell (The Penguin) – WINNER
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) – WINNER
Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) – WINNER
Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Diego Luna (La Máquina)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady) – WINNER
Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)